French Covid jabs will catch up with Britain 'in a few weeks': Macron

France will have caught up with Britain on the number of people vaccinated against Covid-19 “in a few weeks”, president Emmanuel Macron said in an interview on Sunday amid a row with Britain over vaccine access.

France's inoculation drive has been criticised as slow, with 11.45 per cent of French people having received one or more jabs, compared with 43.79 per cent of Britons.

But Macron told Le Journal du Dimanche (JDD) newspaper that France had significantly ramped up the pace of inoculation and suggested Britain's campaign could face headwinds.

"In a few weeks we will have completely caught up with the British, who will meanwhile be increasingly dependent on us to vaccinate their population," he said.