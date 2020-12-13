French law on filming police triggers third weekend of protests

Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets in France Saturday for a third consecutive weekend of demonstrations over a controversial security bill that would limit filming of the police.

The authorities had been bracing for further possible violence after the last two such protests in Paris ended in rioting.

But there were no major flare-ups as several thousand protesters -- the organisers claimed a turnout of 10,000 -- flanked on all sides by riot police marched through the city.

The demonstrations attracted around 60,000 people across the country, according to organisers, while the interior ministry put that number at over 26,000.

"Global repression, total regression," read a placard held aloft by one demonstrator in the capital, a reference to the new "global security" bill which bans the "malevolent" publication of images showing the faces of police officers in action.