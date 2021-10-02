Fuel shortages remain in south east England but improvements elsewhere

Gas stations in London and southeast England continue to suffer a lack of fuel although the situation has improved in northern England and Scotland, the Petrol Retailers Association (PRA) said on Saturday.

Britain will from Monday deploy military tanker drivers to deliver fuel after a chaotic week of shortages that has resulted in panic buying and some drivers hoarding petrol in water bottles.

The chairman of the PRA told Sky News his organisation's survey showed that only 16 per cent of more than 1,000 sites checked on Saturday had no fuel, an improvement on the 27 per cent reported to be dry on Friday, but local bottlenecks remained.