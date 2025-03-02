European leaders look to boost support for Ukraine at London summit

More than a dozen European leaders gather in London Sunday for crisis talks, looking to boost security cooperation and support for Ukraine after an astonishing blowout between Kyiv and Washington.

Ukraine's allies have been underscoring their steadfast commitment to counter growing concerns that US President Donald Trump is about to sell Kyiv short in negotiations with Russia.

The day after he was kicked out of the White House, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was warmly welcomed to Downing Street on Saturday.

He twice embraced the British prime minister in front of cameras and secured a loan to strengthen defences depleted by more than three years of fending off Russia's invasion.

"I thank the people and government of the United Kingdom for their tremendous support from the very beginning of this war," Zelensky said.

"We are happy to have such strategic partners and to share the same vision of what a secure future should look like for all."

He is due to meet King Charles III on Sunday before joining a cohort of European allies at a security summit.