Ukraine says Russian strike on training camp kills 3 soldiers

A Russian strike on a military training camp killed at least three Ukrainian soldiers on Tuesday, following an overnight offensive in the south that killed a pregnant woman and a dozen prisoners.

The Kremlin has come under intense pressure to end its war on Ukraine, now in its fourth year, with US President Donald Trump issuing a 10-day ultimatum to act or face sanctions.

On social media, the Ukrainian army said a Russian missile hit one of the ground force’s training units, without specifying the location.

At least “three servicemen are dead and 18 wounded,” it said Tuesday.

Over the previous night, a series of Russian attacks killed at least 25 civilians, including a 23-year-old pregnant woman and more than a dozen inmates at the Bilenkiska penal colony in southern Zaporizhzhia region.