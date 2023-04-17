French court to deliver verdict in trial over 2009 Rio-Paris crash

A Paris court will on Monday hand down its verdict in the trial of Air France and plane manufacturer Airbus over the 2009 crash of a Rio-Paris flight, with families of the victims hoping judges will ignore the recommendation of prosecutors not to seek a conviction.

Prosecutors said as hearings in the eight-week trial wound up in December it was “impossible” to convict the two aviation giants, which have been charged with involuntary manslaughter but deny the charges.

The two France-based companies went on trial in October to determine their responsibility for the worst aviation disaster in Air France’s history, which left 228 dead on board flight AF447.

If convicted when the decision is read out from 1130 GMT, the two companies risk only a fine of 225,000 euros ($250,000) but the reputational symbolism is important.