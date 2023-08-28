EU should be ready for new members by 2030: Charles Michel

But, with fighting still raging in Ukraine and Moldova’s pro-Western government scrambling to reform, senior officials have previously been reluctant to offer precise timetables.

“To be credible, I believe we must talk about timing and homework,” Michel said, addressing the Bled Strategic Forum in Slovenia.

“As we prepare the EU’s next strategic agenda, we must set ourselves a clear goal. I believe we must be ready, on both sides, by 2030 to enlarge.

“This is ambitious, but necessary. It shows that we are serious.”