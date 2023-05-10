AFP journalist Arman Soldin killed in eastern Ukraine

AFP’s Ukraine video coordinator Arman Soldin was killed on Tuesday by rocket fire near Chasiv Yar in eastern Ukraine, AFP journalists who witnessed the incident said.

The attack happened at around 4:30 pm (1330 GMT) on the outskirts of the town close to Bakhmut, the epicentre of the fighting in eastern Ukraine for several months.

The AFP team came under fire by Grad rockets while they were with a group of Ukrainian soldiers.

Soldin, 32, was killed when a rocket struck close to where he was lying. The rest of the team was uninjured.

“The whole agency is devastated by the loss of Arman,” AFP chairman Fabrice Fries said.

“His death is a terrible reminder of the risks and dangers faced by journalists every day covering the conflict in Ukraine.”