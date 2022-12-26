Putin says West wants to ‘tear apart’ Russia

President Vladimir Putin has blasted the West for trying to “tear apart” Russia and said in an interview aired on national television that his offensive in Ukraine aimed to “unite the Russian people”.

Meanwhile in Kyiv, a day after deadly shelling in southern Ukraine, residents held Christmas services on Sunday, defying Russian spiritual leaders who celebrate it on 7 January.

Putin has used the concept of “historical Russia” to argue that Ukrainians and Russians are one people—undermining Kyiv’s sovereignty and justifying his 10-month offensive in Ukraine.

He said Russia’s “geopolitical opponents (were) aiming to tear apart Russia, the historical Russia”.