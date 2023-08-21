Ukraine hails ‘historic’ decision to supply F-16 jets

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed Sunday a "historic" decision by the Netherlands and Denmark to provide American F-16 fighter jets, the latest move by Western allies to bolster his country's efforts to fend off Russia's invasion.

Zelensky had sought the advanced jets for months to strengthen Ukraine's Soviet-era air force as it pursues a grinding counteroffensive against Russian forces in the east.

Washington announced its approval of the F-16 transfers on Friday, with training of Ukraine pilots set to begin this month, which may allow Ukraine to begin deploying the jets in early 2024.

The decision is "absolutely historic, powerful and inspiring for us", Zelensky said alongside Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte during a visit to the Eindhoven air force base in the Netherlands.

Rutte said the number of F-16s provided to Kyiv had not been determined, but Zelensky said in a later statement that "Our warriors will receive 42 great combat aircraft".