Ukraine leader targets ‘jets coalition’ on UK visit

Sunak hosted Zelensky in the same Chequers room used by Britain’s World War II leader Winston Churchill to broadcast defiant speeches vowing victory over the Nazis.

“And the same way today, your leadership, your country’s bravery and fortitude are an inspiration to us all,” he told Zelensky.

Dressed in his trademark fatigues, Zelensky gave a bear hug to Sunak after disembarking from a Royal Air Force Chinook helicopter, and thanked him for the latest UK aid.

He said the crisis was a matter of “security not only for Ukraine, it is important for all of Europe”.

The timing and focus of Ukraine’s high-stakes counter-offensive remain unclear, but Zelensky’s tour of European capitals underscored the importance of securing Western heavy weapons and ammunition to press the fight.

France offered dozens more light tanks and armoured vehicles, while Germany said it was preparing a new military package worth 2.7 billion euros ($3 billion) -- its biggest yet for Ukraine.

The British attack drones have a reach of more than 200 kilometres (125 miles), according to the UK government, complementing the long-range Storm Shadow missiles.

In another sign of the tensions with the West, Russia said Monday it had scrambled a Su-27 fighter jet over the Baltic Sea to intercept two aircraft, one German and one French, which Moscow said had attempted to “violate” its airspace.