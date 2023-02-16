A year of disinformation around the war in Ukraine

The war in Ukraine has been accompanied by a ferocious battle of disinformation, waged in particular by pro-Russian agitators seeking to distort and shift the blame for many atrocities on the ground.

These agitators have sought to depict the Ukrainian side as Nazis or suggest that Western support for Kyiv is evaporating.

Here are some of the main narratives, false or misleading, that have been fact-checked over the past year by AFP's digital verification teams.