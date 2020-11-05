Italy imposes national curfew, locked down ‘red zones’

Italy prepared Wednesday to impose a nationwide curfew and new lockdowns in some of its regions to stem a surge in coronavirus cases, following European neighbours in introducing new restrictions.

From Friday, Italy’s 60 million residents will be required to stay home from 10:00 pm until 5:00 am (2100-0400 GMT) except for work or health reasons under the new decree signed by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

The government had originally said the new curbs would begin on Thursday, but later delayed them by a day to give businesses affected by the new clampdowns more time to prepare. They are set to run through 3 December.

Under the new rules, the country’s regions will be divided into zones—high risk, medium high and moderate—based on how quickly the virus is spreading and availability of hospital beds, among other factors.

“We don’t have alternatives,” Conte said during a televised press conference Wednesday night.

In the handful of high-risk “red zones”, retail stores not selling essential goods such as food and pharmaceuticals are to shut, people will be prohibited from circulating freely except for work, health and emergency reasons, and from travelling outside their home town or city.

Travel between some regions is to be restricted as well.