Italy mafias eye virus-weak businesses

Italian entrepreneur Gabriele Menotti Lippolis can still hear the threat ringing in his ears: “Pay up, or we’ll slit you from gullet to gizzard.”

He has had to fight off extortion attempts not once, but twice. Speaking about it openly is “not easy”, he told AFP, but increasingly urgent, as the mafia feasts on companies weakened by the coronavirus pandemic.

“I was approached and told to cough up a certain sum,” said Lippolis, who runs an events company, as well as owning restaurants and one of the biggest beach clubs in the southern region of Puglia.

“I didn’t say no immediately,” he said about the 2017 incident.

“I went to the police station half an hour later to file a complaint,” he said.

“They were very difficult moments. I thought of my family, of my colleagues.... The threats were clear,” he added.