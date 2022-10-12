Ukraine to press allies for more military aid at Brussels meeting

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that he expects a positive response on Wednesday from Western allies in Brussels to his requests for a rapid increase in military aid as the country’s cities faced more Russian missile strikes.

After intense Russian missile attacks, Zelenskiy appealed to the leaders of the Group of Seven nations on Tuesday for more air defence capabilities as the G7 vowed to support Kyiv for “as long as it takes.”

A US-led coalition of some 50 countries known as the Ukraine Defence Contact Group will meet in Brussels on Wednesday on the sidelines of a NATO defence ministers meeting.

“I am anticipating from our partners progress on matters of anti-aircraft and anti-missile defences and agreements on new supplies of different weapons and ammunition vital for us,” Zelenskiy said in an evening address on Tuesday.