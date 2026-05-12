EU agrees long-stalled sanctions on Israeli settlers

European Union foreign ministers on Monday agreed new sanctions on Israeli settlers over violence against Palestinians, as a change of government in Hungary ended months of blockage.

"It was high time we move from deadlock to delivery," EU top diplomat Kaja Kallas said in announcing the green light. "Extremisms and violence carry consequences."

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said the EU was "sanctioning the main Israeli organisations guilty of supporting the extremist and violent colonisation of the West Bank, as well as their leaders".

"These most serious and intolerable acts must cease without delay," he wrote on social media.

The move in response to rising violence and settlement expansion in the Israeli-occupied West Bank had been stalled by Hungary's former prime minister Viktor Orban.