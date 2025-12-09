Europe cannot accept US ‘threat to interfere’: EU chief

The strategy made clear that the United States under Trump would aggressively pursue similar objectives in Europe, in line with the agendas of far-right parties.

It said the administration would be "cultivating resistance to Europe's current trajectory within European nations."

"The United States cannot replace European citizens in choosing which parties are good and which are bad," Costa said.

"The United States cannot replace Europe in what's its vision is of freedom of expression."

Costa, who as council president chairs summits of the bloc's 27 national leaders, said that there were long-standing differences with the Trump administration on issues such as climate change, but the new strategy "goes beyond that".

"This strategy continues to talk about Europe as an ally. That's fine, but if we are allies, we must act as allies," he said.