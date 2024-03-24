Russian accounts of Moscow attack a ‘smokescreen’: UK minister

Russian authorities have not yet blamed the group, but president Vladimir Putin has said the attackers were apprehended while “travelling towards Ukraine where, according to preliminary information, they had a window to cross the border”.

Russia’s FSB security service said earlier that the assailants had been “in contact” with people in Ukraine as they tried to flee the country.

Britain’s Chancellor of the Exchequer Hunt told Sky News on Sunday that “I take what the Russian government says with an enormous pinch of salt... after what we’ve seen from them over the last few years.

“We know that they are creating a smokescreen of propaganda to defend an utterly evil invasion of Ukraine.