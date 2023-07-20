UK’s ruling Tories braced for defeat in three by-elections

Voters head to the polls on Thursday in three by-elections across England, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s ruling Conservatives braced for defeat in each as inflation-battered Britain’s economic woes bite.

The Tories are defending hefty majorities in the seats in London, Yorkshire in northern England and Somerset in the southwest, but appear to be haemorrhaging support as the scandals of recent years and dire economic picture take their toll.

The contests come ahead of a general election due next year, with the main opposition Labour party enjoying poll leads of around 20 per cent and poised to retake power for the first time in over a decade.

Labour, under its leader Keir Starmer, won local council elections in early May across swathes of England, with Sunak’s Conservatives suffering steep losses in his first major electoral test since taking power last October.