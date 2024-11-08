'Antisemitic' clashes erupt in Amsterdam after football match

Israeli and Dutch leaders on Friday condemned "anti-Semitic" clashes that erupted after a Europa League football match in Amsterdam overnight, with Israel sending rescue planes for their citizens.

The violence flared after the game between Maccabi Tel-Aviv and home team Ajax, which won 5-0.

A Dutch police spokesperson told ANP news agency that 57 people had been arrested, without providing further details.

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof denounced the "completely unacceptable anti-Semitic attacks on Israelis".

"I followed with horror the coverage from Amsterdam," Schoof wrote on X, adding that he had spoken with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu to assure him that "the perpetrators will be tracked down and prosecuted".