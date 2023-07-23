Italy calls Med migration conference on Tunisia model

Italy has invited Mediterranean countries to Rome on Sunday for an “international conference” aimed at extending an EU-backed deal with Tunisia to curb the arrival of migrants to European shores.

Italy’s far-right Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is expecting leaders from the region, the European Union and international financial institutions to meet in the capital, according to a government press release.

The full list of participants is unknown, but Meloni has confirmed the presence of Tunisian President Kais Saied, while the prime ministers of Egypt and Malta, Mostafa Madbouli and Robert Abela, respectively, have both said they will attend.

During the 2022 election campaign that brought her to power, Meloni vowed to “stop the disembarkation” of migrants in Italy, which the government puts at nearly 80,000 coastal arrivals since January, compared to 33,000 in the same period last year.

But while the government has put obstacles in the path of humanitarian ships rescuing migrants in the Mediterranean, it has failed to stop the departures themselves, which mostly originate in Tunisia and Libya.