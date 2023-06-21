Father and son on Titanic tourist sub from influential Pakistan dynasty

The patriarch at the top of the chain, Shahzada's father Hussain Dawood, is one of Pakistan's richest men, according to local media.

After Pakistan was founded in 1947, the Dawoods provided funding to the government and were behind the first wave of industrialisation, said Aqeel Karim Dhedhi, a business tycoon and stock trader in Karachi.

"They set up major industrial projects and thus provided employment to thousands of people in the newborn country," Dhedhi told AFP.

He described the family as being "one of the top philanthropic groups in Pakistan", adding: "They don't boast about any of it."

The Dawood conglomerate includes Engro, of which Shahzada is the vice chairman. It boasts investments in energy, agriculture, petrochemical and telecommunications ventures and clocked a revenue of 350 billion rupees ($1.2 billion) in 2022.