British 'Married at First Sight' contestants allege rape

Britain's Channel 4 television said Monday all episodes of its "Married at First Sight UK" reality show had been taken down and an external review ordered after rape and non-consensual sex allegations by three women.

The BBC was to air Monday evening a "Panorama" investigation about the show where contestants agree to mock weddings with a total stranger and are then filmed living together.

Two women alleged they were raped by their onscreen husbands and one alleged she experienced a non-consensual sex act, the BBC reported.

Married at First Sight is a global TV franchise that originated in Denmark. The UK version, on air for 10 seasons, is billed as a "bold social experiment".