Europe court asks UK to explain citizenship removal of ex-IS bride

The ECHR’s request for information -- known as a communication -- does not mean that the case against the UK is admissable but means the British government is informed a case is pending against it.

Begum filed a complaint to the ECHR against the 2019 decision to revoke her British citizenship.

She had left the UK in 2015, then aged 15, to travel to Syria to “align herself with” IS, according to the ECHR.

Begum, whose family is of Bangladeshi origin, left her east London home for Syria with two school friends.

While in Syria, she married an IS fighter and had three children, none of whom survived.