Belarus jails Nobel winner Bialiatski for 10 years

The 60-year-old and his associates had been been convicted of smuggling and financing "activities that grossly violate public order", said the Viasna (Spring) rights group founded by Bialiatski.

Bialiatski was on Friday handed a 10-year sentence, while co-defendants Valentin Stefanovich was given nine years in prison and Vladimir Labkovich was jailed for seven.

"These are very cruel sentences, for all of them," Bialiatski's wife Natalya Pinchuk said in comments released by Viasna. "The terms are horrific."

Labkovich's wife Nina said her family had not expected "a miracle."

"Still, this hurts very much. It's not possible to accept this," she added.