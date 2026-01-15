European military mission set to begin in Greenland

European military personnel were due to begin arriving in Greenland on Thursday, shortly after a meeting between American, Danish and Greenlandic officials in Washington failed to resolve “fundamental disagreement” over the mineral-rich, strategic Arctic island.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly vowed to take control of the autonomous Danish territory, arguing that it is vital for US security.

France, Sweden, Germany and Norway announced Wednesday that they would deploy military personnel as part of a reconnaissance mission to Greenland’s capital Nuuk.

“Soldiers of NATO are expected to be more present in Greenland from today and in the coming days. It is expected that there will be more military flights and ships,” Greenland’s deputy prime minister Mute Egede told a news conference on Wednesday, adding they would be “training”.