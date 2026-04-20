France summon Elon Musk over X probe

In early February, French prosecutors searched the Paris offices of X, in what the social media giant -- which has denied any wrongdoing -- slammed as "politicised" raids and an "abusive judicial act".

At the time, Paris prosecutors also summoned Musk and then-CEO Linda Yaccarino for voluntary interviews as the "de facto and de jure managers of the X platform at the time of the events", a move Musk called a "political attack".

Yaccarino resigned as CEO of X in July last year after two years at the helm of the company.

In February, Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said X employees had also been summoned to appear between 20 and 24 April "to be heard as witnesses".

But whether or not those invited for voluntary questioning appear would not be "an obstacle to the continuation of the investigation," the Paris prosecutor's office said on Saturday.