Russia sending tactical nuclear arms to Belarus

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said Thursday that Russia had begun moving nuclear weapons to its territory, which borders the European Union, ratcheting up tensions with the West over the Ukraine conflict.

On the diplomatic front, Russia’s foreign ministry announced a visit to Moscow by China’s special envoy for Ukraine, Li Hui -- Beijing’s latest effort to broker an end to the fighting.

Li’s visit to the Russian capital, where he is expected to meet foreign minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday, comes after he met with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv.

“The transfer of nuclear munitions has begun,” Lukashenko told reporters during a visit to Moscow to meet with President Vladimir Putin.