Black Sea grain deal extended: UN

The United Nations said on Saturday that a deal allowing for the safe export of grain from Ukrainian reports had been extended.

The UN did not specify the length of the renewal.

"The Black Sea Grain Initiative, signed in Istanbul on 22 July 2022, has been extended," the UN said in a statement, and thanked the Turkish government for its diplomatic and operational support of the deal.

Turkey's president Reccep Tayip Erdogan also confirmed the extension without specifying how long it would last.

Ukrainian deputy prime minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said in a tweet that the agreement had been extended for 120 days.

A day earlier, aid chief Martin Griffiths said that the UN was "doing everything possible" to ensure the Black Sea grain deal continues.