Three killed in latest Russian air strikes on Ukraine

"This is the style of terrorists. The style of Russia," he wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Ukraine's military said air defences had destroyed 41 out of 51 cruise missiles, as well as two drones, launched by Russia in the assault.

In a separate post, Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv's military administration, said the damage to the high-rise had been caused by fragments from a downed missile. He added that more than 20 missiles had been shot down around the city.