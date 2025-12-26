Ukraine's Zelensky says to meet Trump in 'near future'

The comments came after the latest round of negotiations between US and Ukrainian teams produced a 20-point plan to end the war, which has been sent to Moscow for feedback.

The latest plan would freeze the frontline and remove a requirement for Kyiv to legally renounce its bid to join NATO, Zelensky said in a briefing Wednesday.

But the Ukrainian leader also indicated the plan opened the way to eventually pulling his troops back in the eastern Donetsk region and establishing a demilitarised zone -- positions Kyiv has previously been reluctant to accept.