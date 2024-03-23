Putin vows retribution for concert hall attack, as death toll climbs to 133

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday vowed to punish those behind a "barbaric terrorist attack" on a Moscow concert hall that killed more than 130, saying Russia had arrested four gunmen who were trying to flee to Ukraine.

Kyiv has strongly denied any connection, and Putin made no reference to claims of responsibility by the Islamic State group (IS) in his first public remarks on the attack.

At least 133 people were killed when camouflaged gunmen stormed the Crocus City Hall, in Moscow's northern suburb of Krasnogorsk, and then set fire to the building on Friday evening.

The jihadist group has claimed the attack, writing Saturday on a Telegram channel that it was "carried out by four IS fighters armed with machine guns, a pistol, knives and firebombs," as part of "the raging war" with "countries fighting Islam".

It is the deadliest attack in Russia for almost two decades and the deadliest in Europe to have been claimed by IS.

Russian officials expect the death toll to rise further, with more than 100 injured in hospital.

"Terrorists, murderers, non-humans ... have only one unenviable fate: retribution and oblivion," Putin said in a televised address to the nation on Saturday.