Zelensky to meet European leaders after Putin vows to fight on

European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are to meet in Paris on Thursday in a new effort to pile pressure on Vladimir Putin after he vowed Russia will fight on in Ukraine if no peace deal is reached.

Frustration has been building in the West over what leaders say is the Russian president’s unwillingness to strike a deal to end Moscow’s three-and-a-half-year invasion of Ukraine.

The summit, to be co-chaired by the leaders of France and the UK, aims to firm up plans on security guarantees for Ukraine if or when there is a ceasefire, and get a clearer picture of US involvement.

However, Russia has heaped scorn on such assurances, and Putin himself has said Moscow is willing to “resolve all our tasks militarily” in the absence of an agreement.

“We are ready, we the Europeans, to offer the security guarantees to Ukraine and Ukrainians the day that a peace (accord) is signed,” French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday evening, speaking alongside Zelensky.