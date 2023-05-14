Zelensky calls Germany a ‘true friend’ as Ukraine prepares counter-offensive 

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday called Germany a “true friend and reliable ally” in his country’s battle against Russia, as Berlin unveiled a huge new military package for Kyiv on his visit to the EU giant.

Zelensky’s trip to Germany follows meetings in Rome with Italian leaders and the pope, and comes as Kyiv is preparing a much-anticipated counter-offensive.

“In the most challenging time in the modern history of Ukraine, Germany proved to be our true friend and reliable ally, which stands decisively side-by-side with the Ukrainian people in the struggle to defend freedom and democratic values,” he wrote in the guestbook at the German president’s official residence.

“Together we will win and bring peace back to Europe,” he added in the entry, before heading into talks with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.