UK police arrest more than 466 at protest for banned Palestine Action group

The Reuters video showed demonstrators who had gathered in Parliament Square by the Houses of Parliament being carried away by police. The crowd chanted "shame on you" at the police.

In a post on X, the police force said it had arrested 466 people for supporting a proscribed organisation.

It also arrested eight people for other offences including five arrests for assaults on officers. The police said no one was seriously injured.

The ban makes it a crime to be a member of Palestine Action, carrying a maximum sentence of 14 years in prison.

The co-founder of the group, Huda Ammori, last week won a bid to bring a legal challenge against the ban.