Russia unleashes missile barrage on Ukraine as ground battle rages in the east

Late on Wednesday, Ukraine’s military said it had managed to push back intense Russian attacks on the city of Bakhmut despite a Russian claim of control over its eastern half.

As one of the bloodiest battles of the year-long war ground on in the small city’s ruins, Ukrainian defenders - who last week appeared to be preparing for a tactical retreat - remained defiant.

“The enemy continued its attacks and has shown no sign of a let up in storming the city of Bakhmut,” the General Staff of the Ukrainian armed forces said on Facebook. “Our defenders repelled attacks on Bakhmut and on surrounding communities.”

Ukrainian military and political leaders now speak of hanging on to positions and inflicting as many casualties as possible on the Russians to grind down their fighting capability.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in late Wednesday video address that the battle for Bakhmut and the surrounding Donbas region was “our first priority”.

In a separate interview with CNN, he said: “We think that in the Donbas direction Russia has started its offensive. This is the offensive. This is what it looks like: a slow aggression, because they don’t have enough strength and forces.”

Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Russian mercenary group Wagner, said his fighters had captured the eastern part of Bakhmut. If true, Russian forces would control nearly half the city in a costly pursuit of their first big victory in several months.