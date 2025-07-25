France defends move to recognise Palestinian state

France defended its decision to recognise Palestinian statehood amid domestic and international criticism on Friday, including against the charge that the move plays into the hands of militant group Hamas.

President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday that his country would formally recognise a Palestinian state during a UN meeting in September, the most powerful European nation to announce such a move.

Macron's announcement drew condemnation from Israel, which said it "rewards terror", while US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called it "reckless" and said it "only serves Hamas propaganda".

Mike Huckabee, US ambassador to Israel, quipped that Macron did not say where a future Palestinian state would be located.

"I can now exclusively disclose that France will offer the French Riviera & the new nation will be called 'Franc-en-Stine'," he said on X.

Hamas itself -- which is designated a terrorist group by the United States and the European Union -- praised the French initiative, saying it was "a positive step in the right direction toward doing justice to our oppressed Palestinian people".