‘Very worried’: Russia evacuates children near Ukraine border after shelling

Russia said it was evacuating hundreds of children from villages due to intensifying shelling in the border region of Belgorod, where the situation was deemed “alarming” by the Kremlin.

More than a year into its Ukraine campaign, Russia has seen stepped-up attacks on its soil, with an unprecedented incursion last week in the southern region of Belgorod and a drone attack on Moscow Tuesday.

Authorities began evacuating children from the border districts of Shebekino and Graivoron, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram.

“The question of children’s safety in the two districts... is very important,” Gladkov said. “All of us, adults, are very worried.”