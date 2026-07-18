The challenges facing UK's next PM Andy Burnham

Andy Burnham, who is set to become Britain's prime minister on Monday, will face a roster of challenges when he steps into the office as the UK's seventh leader in a decade.

The former Greater Manchester mayor was on Friday overwhelmingly backed as leader of the Labour party after Keir Starmer resigned last month.

Experts say Burnham will now need to address a host issues that have felled his predecessors in quick succession.

The priority will be boosting the economy and improving living standards for voters who have despaired over soaring energy and food prices since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war.