46 migrants missing in Italy boat shipwreck

The UN has said more than 40 people are missing after a migrant boat capsized off the Italian island of Lampedusa.

UNHCR representative to Italy Chiara Cardoletti said the shipwreck took place on Thursday and at least one newborn baby is among those missing.

The vessel left from Sfax in Tunisia and was carrying 46 migrants from Cameroon, Burkina Faso and Ivory Coast, Flavio Di Giacomo, a spokesman for the UN migration agency IOM, said Friday.

The boat capsized in strong winds and high waves, he said. "Some survivors were taken to Lampedusa and others were brought back to Tunisia".

"Among those missing were seven women and a minor. The survivors are all adult men", he added.

"We have noticed more arrivals of migrants from sub-Saharan Africa than Tunisians" via the Tunisian route since November, he said.