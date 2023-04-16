Ireland rethinks neutrality in wake of Ukraine war

Did you know Ireland needs permission from Russia, China, France, the US and the UK if it wants to deploy more than 12 soldiers to a combat zone? The Western European country is militarily neutral and operates under a “triple lock” system that includes a mandatory resolution from United Nations Security Council.

But Ireland’s leaders insist this military neutrality does not mean the country is politically or morally neutral — not least in light of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Ireland has supported Ukraine with €122 million ($134 million) in nonlethal military assistance such as fuel, food, medical equipment or protective gear. Authorities have also authorised 30 members of the Irish Defence Forces to offer specialised training to Ukrainian soldiers at a first-of-its-kind European Union mission.