Spanish high court backs man’s right to walk naked in the street

“The fine doesn’t make any sense,” he said. “They accused me of obscene exhibitionism. According to the dictionary that implies sexual intent and (that) has nothing to do with what I was doing.”

Public nudity has been legal in Spain since 1988. Anyone can walk naked down a street without being arrested, but some regions such as Valladolid and Barcelona have introduced their own laws to regulate nudism, especially away from the beach. The court noted that Aldaia has no law prohibiting nudism.

The Valencia court ruled Colomar had “limited himself to remaining or circulating naked at different times in two different streets of Aldaia,” and his behaviour did not imply an “alteration of citizen security, tranquility or public order”.