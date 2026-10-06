Student protests rock French; police fire teargas, arrest 6,100

Police fired tear gas at protesters blockading French high schools on Tuesday as students, teachers and parents took to the streets on the biggest day of action in a wave of demonstrations against understaffed and dilapidated classrooms.

In Marseille and Nantes, protesters held up signs marked with "The state has killed national education" and other messages, in largely peaceful rallies. In Toulouse, parents linked arms at the front of a march through the city.

But in Strasbourg, Lyon and Rennes, the demonstrations at times turned violent, with police firing tear gas and protesters lighting fires in the streets and hurling projectiles.