Macron's majority in doubt after first-round of parliament vote

French president Emmanuel Macron's centrist alliance was in danger of falling short of a majority after the first round of parliamentary elections on Sunday saw a surge in support for a new left-wing coalition.

Macron's "Ensemble" (Together) alliance ran neck-and-neck with the left-wing NUPES grouping in Sunday's first round, with the former netting 25.75 per cent of the popular vote comparred to the latter's 25.66 per cent.

Extrapolating from these figures, four polling firms projected that Ensemble would win 225-295 seats in the decisive second round of voting next Sunday, possibly short of a majority of 289 but comfortably the biggest group.

"We have a week ahead of us to mobilise," prime minister Elizabeth Borne told reporters. "One week to convince, one week to obtain a powerful and clear majority."

Ensemble was "the only political grouping capable of getting a majority", she said.