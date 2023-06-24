Russia launches new missile attacks on Ukraine

Ukrainian authorities have alleged Russia has launched a fresh barrage of missiles against Ukraine early Saturday, causing damage and casualties.

In the central city of Dnipro, "several houses were completely destroyed. Huge crater after the explosion", mayor Borys Filatov said on Telegram.

Air defences also "detected and destroyed more than 20 missiles in the airspace around Kyiv", said Sergiy Popko, head of the Kyiv military administration.

Falling debris caused a fire in a 24-storey building, leaving at least two injured, he said.