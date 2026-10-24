Russia, Ukraine agree on ceasefire in Oleshky from 27 Oct, to hold peace talks next month

Previous rounds of talks headed by the United States stalled in February ⁠with no significant progress towards ending the bloodiest conflict in Europe since World War Two. Russia continues to demand Ukraine cede all of the eastern Donbas region, including territory Russia has not occupied militarily, while Kyiv rejects any notion of giving up land it currently holds.

The latest peace efforts follow a rift between Washington and Kyiv in recent weeks and a series of moves by US President Donald Trump seen as favouring Russia.

A major source of friction was limitations placed on SpaceX's Starlink communication system that Ukraine uses to protect against incoming attacks. Trump said on Friday that if Ukraine still faced a problem with the system, he would straighten it out and, if necessary, speak about the matter to SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

Another contentious point was Trump's announcement of a deal to allow Russia to provide diesel for the US and global markets, an agreement denounced by Ukraine and meant to keep prices down as the president's Republicans contest US midterm elections.

On Friday, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said the first three tankers with Russian diesel were on their way to North America.

In the town of Oleshky, occupied by Russian forces since February 2022, residents have reported that they faced a deepening food crisis.

"Both nations agreed to temporarily stop all military action in Oleshky to allow for humanitarian aid to enter and to prepare a civilian evacuation through a designated safe passageway," the White House said in a statement.