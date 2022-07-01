Missile strike kills at least 10 in Odessa

At least 10 people were killed Friday in a strike on a Ukrainian apartment building, a day after Russian troops abandoned positions on a captured island in a major setback to the Kremlin’s invasion.

The news from the Black Sea came after NATO leaders wrapped up their summit in Madrid, with US president Joe Biden announcing $800 million in new weapons for Ukraine.

“We are going to stick with Ukraine, and all of the alliance are going to stick with Ukraine, as long as it takes to make sure they are not defeated by Russia,” he said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov compared the new diplomatic low to the return of the Cold War, telling reporters: “As far as an Iron Curtain is concerned, essentially it is already descending... The process has begun.”