Searchers seek missing after deadly Italy migrant shipwreck

Rescue vessels resumed a desperate search Thursday for migrants missing at sea after two crowded boats sank off the Italian island of Lampedusa, with 27 dead already confirmed.

Sixty survivors were brought to shore on Wednesday, two of them taken by helicopter to Sicily for treatment and the others held in the reception centre on the island, according to the Red Cross.

"Of the 58, 21 are minors. They spent a quiet night and are generally in good health," said Imad Dalil, the Red Cross official who runs the reception centre.

The majority are Somali, with a few Egyptians, he added.

Authorites have started efforts to identify the bodies found so far.