UK PM’s office slams Musk’s ‘inflammatory language’ at far-right rally

He also told the crowd that “violence is coming” and that “you either fight back or you die”.

Starmer’s spokesman said: “The UK is a fair, tolerant and decent country, and so the last thing the British people want is dangerous and inflammatory language, which threatens violence and intimidation on our streets.”

The protesters marched over Westminster Bridge before rallying near Downing Street for speeches by figures associated with the far right from across Europe and North America.

“I think there’s something beautiful about being British and what I see happening here is a destruction of Britain, initially a slow erosion but rapidly increasing erosion of Britain with massive uncontrolled migration,” Musk said.

“A failure by the government to protect innocent people including children who are getting gang-raped. It’s unreal the government has failed in its duty to protect its citizens which is a fundamental duty of government,” he added.