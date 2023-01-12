Gerasimov: Putin's last-ditch effort to win Ukraine assault

Valery Gerasimov, who in a surprise move was named to lead Russian troops in Ukraine after months of setbacks, has been Moscow's top general for the past decade as chief of the general staff.

The decision to appoint the country's top soldier to lead an offensive on the ground in Ukraine is extremely unusual and seen as a last-ditch effort by President Vladimir Putin to resuscitate his offensive after a series of humiliating defeats.

"This has not happened since 1941, when Marshal Georgy Zhukov was sent to the front to command," a Moscow-based defence analyst told AFP on condition of anonymity, referring to the appointment.

"The Chief of General Staff doesn't command armies anywhere. It is a different function: they coordinate, prepare, plan. Putting him in command of field forces is unprecedented. It violates all existing rules."